Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

