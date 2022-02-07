Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,440 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,701.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.