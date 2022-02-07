Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 391,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 268,175 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

