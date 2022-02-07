Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $314,000 Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period.

Shares of GRX opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

