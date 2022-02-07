Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

