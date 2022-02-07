Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 2,248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Xerox by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $22.04 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

