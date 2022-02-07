Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Century Communities by 61.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 43.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

CCS stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

