Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.12. 378,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.80. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

