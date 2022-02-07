Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.
AMG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.12. The company had a trading volume of 378,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,435. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.80. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.
In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.
