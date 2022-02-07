Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.10% of Affirm worth $33,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.78. 219,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

