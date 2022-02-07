Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.24.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.38. 2,310,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.10. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $249.79 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.