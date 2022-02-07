Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,191,748 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -166.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 459.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 919,840 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.