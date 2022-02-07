Albar Capital Ltd Has $16.39 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 404.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 5.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 6.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

