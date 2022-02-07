Albar Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.06. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.76.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

