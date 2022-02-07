Albar Capital Ltd Sells 7,352 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Albar Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.2% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

NYSE:PH opened at $302.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

