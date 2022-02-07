Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alexander’s stock opened at $258.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.35%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
