Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $30,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $258.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.15 and a 1 year high of $308.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

ALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

