Alfred Poe Purchases 4,000 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Alfred Poe bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 178,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.