Align Technology, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN opened at $489.86 on Monday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $432.09 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $577.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

