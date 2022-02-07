Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $687.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $594.28 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

