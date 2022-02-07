Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $247.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.45.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $173.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $428,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,914. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

