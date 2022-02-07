Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 63.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $95.07 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

