Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,822 shares of company stock valued at $282,482. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKL opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

