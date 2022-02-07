Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,540 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,729.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCX opened at $40.12 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

