Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 900 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 56.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR opened at $39.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.