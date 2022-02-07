Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

NYSE ALL traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $124.76. 3,004,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,414. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,451,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,608,000 after buying an additional 395,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

