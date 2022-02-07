Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $829,165. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 524.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

