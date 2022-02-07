Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.
NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 524.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
