AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.69.

ALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.12. 484,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,629. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$19.12 and a 52-week high of C$27.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

