Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 981 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $921.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,477,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,013.37 and a 200 day moving average of $902.61. The stock has a market cap of $925.36 billion, a PE ratio of 192.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,507,410 shares of company stock worth $3,563,714,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

