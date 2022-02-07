Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Shares in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,750,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IACC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. 50,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.14.
About ION Acquisition Corp 3
ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.
