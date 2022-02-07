Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 119.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,606,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3,453.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.13 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

