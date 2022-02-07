Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 92,910 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares during the period. Elbit Systems makes up 0.9% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 1.97% of Elbit Systems worth $126,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 599.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESLT traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,804. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $182.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.19.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

