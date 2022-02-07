Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $749.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 876,597 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 10.04% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $749,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,114,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,110,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,462,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,491,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,664,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 304,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,438. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

