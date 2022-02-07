Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

