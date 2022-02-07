Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €214.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €214.00 ($240.45) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ETR AAD traded up €4.60 ($5.17) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €168.00 ($188.76). The stock had a trading volume of 13,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is €171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €176.20. Amadeus FiRe has a twelve month low of €108.20 ($121.57) and a twelve month high of €206.50 ($232.02). The company has a market cap of $960.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

