Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €214.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €214.00 ($240.45) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ETR AAD traded up €4.60 ($5.17) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €168.00 ($188.76). The stock had a trading volume of 13,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is €171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €176.20. Amadeus FiRe has a twelve month low of €108.20 ($121.57) and a twelve month high of €206.50 ($232.02). The company has a market cap of $960.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59.
About Amadeus FiRe
