Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $10.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings of $10.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.82 and the highest is $17.72. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $15.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $49.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $72.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $61.25 to $87.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

AMZN stock traded up $89.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,242.06. 58,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,359.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

