Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $50.16 Per Share

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $50.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $48.42. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2024 earnings at $135.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $190.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $250.93 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3,359.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,691,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.