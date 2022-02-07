Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $414,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 40,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 300,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $985,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $55.62 on Monday, hitting $3,208.41. The company had a trading volume of 118,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,359.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

