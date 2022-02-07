Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

AMZN traded up $34.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,187.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3,359.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

