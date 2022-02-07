AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $305,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 140,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $595.68 on Monday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $472.51 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.88.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

