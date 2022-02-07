American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 107.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.87 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

