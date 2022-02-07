American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,988 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

