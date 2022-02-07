American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,512 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $366.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

