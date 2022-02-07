American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Chase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chase by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chase by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase stock opened at $96.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $100,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,250. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

