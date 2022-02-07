American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 17,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.