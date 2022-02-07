American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after buying an additional 274,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after buying an additional 140,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $96.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,781 shares of company stock worth $2,610,083 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

