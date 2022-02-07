American Century Companies Inc. Sells 5,291 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $59.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

