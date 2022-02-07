Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,471. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

