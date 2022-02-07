AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.43.

ABC opened at $136.61 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,830 shares of company stock worth $24,585,916. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,882,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

