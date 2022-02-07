Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.60. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $133.79 and a 1-year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

